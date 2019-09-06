CLOSE
Wendy Says Kevin is Not a Bad Guy!

Wendy Williams is talking more about her impending divorce and in a most recent interview, she said that her soon to be ex, Kevin Hunter is not a bad guy. Check out a snippet of what she had to say on The View.

Wendy went on to say that marriage counseling was not an option and she explained why she didn’t leave right away. Check out the video below:

She ended saying that Hunter will always be family. I must say, I respect the way she is handling this painful situation.

[caption id="attachment_2853070" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. According to Page Six, both Williams’ attorney and a separate source confirmed the news. Apparently, Williams served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m. Also, the talk show host wasn’t wearing her ring on today’s show. Guess that $40,000 watch upgrade Hunter gave her last week wasn’t enough to keep her around. https://twitter.com/UrbanBelleMag/status/1116396965103919109 And while last month Williams said on her show that she was “very much in love with my husband” and that her ring “ain’t going anywhere,” she is definitely singing a different tune. As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral. Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse. Sources told the New York Post in the past that employees claimed they heard the two fighting and that Williams would hide in her office to avoid seeing him. “She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern told the newspaper. “You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on.” Well, here’s what we know: We are elated for Wendy, and while we know it will be hard in the beginning, she truly deserves real love, fidelity and happiness. This, is the much-needed step in that direction. Black Twitter rejoiced this news:

