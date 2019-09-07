Lizzo Was About To Quit Rapping When She Blew Up

(AllHipHop News) Singer Lizzo seriously considered giving up her music dreams just before becoming a household name.

The star was a struggling artist for close to two decades before her career started to take off – and now she has topped the U.S. charts for the first time with “Truth Hurts.”

But just a few years ago, she almost turned her back on music, telling Elle, “I just felt like I was throwing music into the world and not even making a splash. A tree was falling in the forest and not making a sound, you know? I was crying in my room all day. I said, ‘If I stop making music now, nobody would f##king care’.”

She credits an unnamed producer for giving her a pep talk that encouraged her to keep going when she had hit rock bottom: “So I just made the decision to keep going as an artist, and I’m so grateful I did, but it was by the skin of my teeth,” she admitted.

And she was given another boost when she got the chance to work with Prince on his 2014 song “Boy Trouble” with her Chalice bandmate Sophia Eris.

“I miss those days,” she shares. “Not just when Prince was physically with us, but how it felt to be young and excited about music, and life, and not knowing what was next, and not having money but manifesting our dreams. There’s a spirit of adventure that I took away from that – to never let life and music not feel adventurous, and to always push yourself and believe in the magic you’re creating.”

