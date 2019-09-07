CLOSE
Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots

The 31-year-old wide receiver's future seemed uncertain just a few hours ago.

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Just earlier Saturday morning (September 7), it was a bit uncertain where Antonio Brown would be playing this year and if an NFL team would even risk the distraction that could possibly follow. However, the New England Patriots have added the talented wide receiver to its ranks just hours after the Oakland Raiders cut him.

NBC Sports reports:

Brown was released by the Raiders on Saturday morning and agent Drew Rosenhaus said he’d go to work on finding his client a new place to play. Rosenhaus told PFT on Saturday afternoon that Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots.

It’s a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with a $9 million signing bonus.

Brown cannot play against his former team on Sunday night as the Patriots’ roster is locked for the matchup with the Steelers. The signing becomes official on Monday and Brown’s already given a sneak peek at how he’ll look in his new uniform.

Many wondered if the move would be coming as the Patriots have taken chances on players who have fallen out of favor with other teams in the past. Some of those moves — Corey Dillon, Randy Moss — have worked out while others — Chad Johnson, Albert Haynesworth — have not been as successful.

Looks like Brown got what he wanted in the end.

View this post on Instagram

LFG @tombrady #GodsPlan #RewriteStory

A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on

Photo: Getty

Jig Alert: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots was originally published on hiphopwired.com

