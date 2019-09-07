CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams Jokes About Ex Kevin Hunter’s Love Child

The veteran host was on 'The View' and said that while Hunter's extramarital affair and baby ended things, she still thinks he's not a "bad man."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 05, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Wendy Williams and the drama between her and estranged husband Kevin Hunter has played out in the public much like some of the scandals she’s covered over the years. However, the veteran host didn’t shy away from speaking about Hunter and his love child, even making a joke during a recent sit-down with The View.

Williams, 55, appeared on Thursday’s episode of The View and was asked by Sonny Hostin about her impending divorce. With her typical flair, Williams, who is entering the 11th season of The Wendy Williams Show, didn’t shy away from speaking to the matter and even cracked on Hunter’s new predicament as only she can.

“Infidelity is one thing,” Williams said. “A full baby is a whole ‘nother topic.”

She continued with, “A baby. I’m not changing Pampers. I want to be pampered. Get out of here.”

Hunter caught some more darts, with Williams admitting she knew about her husband’s cheating ways but decided to stay for the sake of their son, Kevin Jr. And after all that, Williams still showed love for her ex, even calling him “family.”

“Kevin is not a bad man. You just can’t throw away 25 years,” she said, keeping true to her promise of not talking badly about her son’s father.

Check out the segment below.

Photo: Getty

Hot Topic: Wendy Williams Jokes About Ex Kevin Hunter’s Love Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close