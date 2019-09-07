CLOSE
Kanye West $14 Million Wyoming Ranch

Kanye West At Bumbershoot 2006

Source: Anthony Pidgeon / Getty

Kanye West’s love affair with Wyoming has prompted the rapper to buy a ranch in cowboy country.

West spent a lot of time in Wyoming while recording his album Ye and even staged a listening party at a ranch there, and now he’s set to make the state a home from home after snapping up a $14 million estate near Cody.

According to TMZ, West is the new owner of Monster Lake Ranch, which comes with two fresh water lakes stocked with trout, a restaurant, and an event center, as well as barns, stables and a few horses.

Kanye has reportedly already moved in – he’s working on his new album, which is set for release at the end of the month.

Kanye West $14 Million Wyoming Ranch was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

