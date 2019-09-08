CLOSE
Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After Car Crash

There is a lot of physical therapy in the comedian's future.

Kevin Hart Sydney Portrait Shoot

Source: Newspix / Getty

Kevin Hart has a long road of recovery ahead of him. The actor and comedian is walking again after suffering sever back injuries in a car crash, but he is in excruciating pain.

Reports TMZ:

Sources connected to the comedian tell us that Kevin is, in fact, walking again — as Tiffany Haddish mentioned Friday at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event in NYC — but he’s not nearly as “good” as she made it seem. We’re told he’s walking slowly and gingerly at this point.

We’re also told KH’s starting physical therapy this weekend at the hospital he’s currently being treated at. That’s great considering he just underwent surgery days ago.

While he may be taking steps in his road to full health, make no mistake … we’re told Kevin is in excruciating pain as he heals, but that he’s also maintaining a relatively positive mood.

Hart reportedly suffered three spinal fractures as a result of a crash (he was the passenger) invovling his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Malibu Hill.

Hart reportedly bought the car as a birthday gift to himself in July.

Kevin Hart Walking But In “Excruciating Pain” After Car Crash was originally published on hiphopwired.com

