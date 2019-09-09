CLOSE
73 Yr Old Woman Births Twins!!!

Mixed race twins crawling on bed

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

This is one of the most incredible stories of faith ever! A 73-year-old woman gave birth for the first time to twins. This almost impossible feat makes her the oldest woman to give birth. Her name is Erramatti Mangayamma and the dad isYaramati Sitaram Rajarao, 78, and they are both from India. The couple used an egg from a donor and the sperm of her husband. Mangayamma got pregnant after one cycle of IVF.

 

 

According to the NYPost, after trying to conceive children during their entire 57 years of marriage, the full-term babies were delivered via c-section on September 5th. Just a day after the twins were born, the father suffered a stroke and is currently hospitalized.

Amazing!!!!!

73 Yr Old Woman Births Twins!!!

