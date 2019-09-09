Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Geary were involved in a car accident in California over the weekend. Geary was driving and somehow collided with another car full of people.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses say Thicke and Geary were in an Escalade in Malibu when the collision took place and tipped the other vehicle on its side. Thankfully, the accident looked worse than what it actually was, as nobody suffered major injuries. For more on the story, click here.

Robin Thicke Involved in Car Accident! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com