Things are not going well for actor Malik Yoba since he decided to admit to the world that he has an attraction to transgendered women. Where things really began to go left was when a trans woman claimed that Yoba solicited her and other underaged trans women for sex years ago. That has caused him to be removed from his leadership role in a youth program.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc has removed Yoba as the spokesperson for their youth leadership program called the Sigma Beta Club. Yoba denies the allegations and even made a freestyle rap video about it. Check it out below:

***Explicit Language***

Yoba has threatened to sue media outlets who initially reported the allegations of underage sexual contact.

Sigma’s Remove Malik Yoba from Youth Leadership Role was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 100.3: