NFL Not Happy About Odell Beckham Jr’s Watch Debut!?

NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Browns

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Every Brown’s fan was pumped to see their new hero, Odell Beckham Jr., take the field yesterday for his Brown’s debut but the NFL isn’t happy about the 6 figure watch he debuted that caught everyone’s attention.

OBJ was sporting a orange RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren that cost him $189,500 and according to the NFL, Odel Beckham Jr. broke a league rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects.

What does this mean, what’s the problem? Check out the video below

