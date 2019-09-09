Every Brown’s fan was pumped to see their new hero, Odell Beckham Jr., take the field yesterday for his Brown’s debut but the NFL isn’t happy about the 6 figure watch he debuted that caught everyone’s attention.
OBJ was sporting a orange RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren that cost him $189,500 and according to the NFL, Odel Beckham Jr. broke a league rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects.
What does this mean, what’s the problem? Check out the video below
NFL Not Happy About Odell Beckham Jr’s Watch Debut!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com