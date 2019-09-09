CLOSE
Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B. Jordan’s Jacket At TIFF

It did great things.

The Toronto International Film Festival is in full swing and Michael B. Jordan showed up and showed out for the Friday red carpet premiere of his movie Just Mercy. 

The flick follows the story of Walter McMillian (played byJamie Foxx), a Black man who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and Bryan Stevenson (played by Michael B. Jordan), the lawyer who fights for McMillian’s freedom.

While Jordan is sure to get coverage for his role in a timely movie, it should also be noted that he represented on the red carpet with iconic looks. The 32-year-old actor strolled onto the scene with a flashy calf-length silver and black jacket over a crisp white shirt with black slacks.

CLEAN.

It’s sort of a surprise that Jordan is showing off at TIFF. Although it’s a prestigious film festival, it’s definitely not known for its fashion moments like the Oscars or even the Cannes Film Festival.

Jordan can also be hit or miss with his fashion choices. Let’s not forget the divisive floral harness over a navy blue suit situation at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Surely, some people will still have something to say about Jordan’s grey and black TIFF get up.

But when you zoom into the details, the regal threads are undeniable and they, no doubt, floated across the red carpet of Toronto.

 

Here’s a video for a closer look.

 

Glistening.

Thank you for your service Michael.

Styling: We Need To Talk About Michael B. Jordan’s Jacket At TIFF was originally published on globalgrind.com

