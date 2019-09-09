The Queens femcee has been hard at work with the luxury brand to serve us with the capsule collection dubbed, “Fendi Prints On.” If you’re thinking that the title sounds familiar, the beauty hit us with these infamous bars in her hit song “Chun Li.”
“For a long time we’ve wanted to do something together and we’ve been busy following up on what Karl wanted to do with us, such as the couture show in Rome, Fendi’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer tells WWD. She is a great artist and one of the best rappers. Fendi shares great affinity with her. She represents one of Fendi’s dimensions, the fun aspect of the brand and she will present it extremely well.”
Nicki Minaj Gives Us Sneak Peek Of Upcoming Fendi Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com