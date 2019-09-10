CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Pro Bowl Flex: Odell Beckham Jr. Wore A $200K Watch During An NFL Game

The one hand catch swag elevated.

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

It is clear Odell Beckham Jr. secured the bag with his new Cleveland Browns deal. The star receiver showed up on the field wearing someone’s life earnings on his wrist.

On Sunday (Sept. 8), OBJ was spotted playing with a very pricey timepiece in the Browns’ game versus the Seattle Seahawks. The watch in question was a Richard Mille 11-03 McLaren Flyback which carries a price tag of $189,500. It features a skeletonised, automatic winding movement with variable-geometry rotor offering hours, minutes, seconds, flyback chronograph, 60-minute countdown timer at 9 o’clock, 12-hour totaliser, oversize date and month indicator. It originally debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland earlier this year.

Complex reached out to the luxury brand to get their thoughts on the once in a lifetime product placement. “Since the brand began, Mr. Mille only forms partnerships with athletes who commit to wearing a Richard Mille watch while they perform their sport,” said Laura Hughes, Director of Communications at Richard Mille, Americas. “They provide the ultimate proving ground for the highly complicated timepieces that are created to be ultra comfortable and precise timekeepers in extremely challenging physical conditions.”

But to hear Hughes tell it was OBJ’s decision to wear the watch and he was not provided any incentives  to do so. “Richard Mille has had a genuine relationship with professional athletes for many years, and it only gets deeper. However, OBJ is not a brand partner and it is his decision to wear his watch on the field”.

While the flex was well-received online by his fans and naysayers alike, it seems the watch violated the NFL’s dress code against wearing hard objects. The  McLaren Flyback not only costs a house but is also limited in production with only 500 watches made. You can see more about below.

Photo: Getty

Pro Bowl Flex: Odell Beckham Jr. Wore A $200K Watch During An NFL Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close