CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Who Dis? Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks Changed 

Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

It’s human nature to change your appearance every so often in attempt to align with how you feel inside. No wonder the classic Coco Chanel proverb that “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life” rangs so true for so many people.

The real MVPs of evolution and change are Black Women. We can go from short hair, to long waves to an afro or Box braids all in one week. The DMX Challenge is proof that we can be whoever we want, any day of the week, and still manage to look like ourselves.

But what about the folks whose looks have changed so drastically that they look nothing like themselves? Like The Weeknd, whose new mustache and weird makeup job almost made him unrecognizable to fans.

Often times, celebs take a mini hiatus from their work, and come back looking like a whole new person. Or they start making more money and we start to notice the not so subtle adjustments they’ve made to themselves. Or, some stars adopt a much healthier lifestyle and start to lose weight and glow from the inside out.

Whatever the case may be, it’s their body. Their mind. Their choice. Just know that you can’t get anything past the Internets. Hit the flip for more celebs who changed their look over time.

Who Dis? Celebs That Are Almost Unrecognizable After Their Looks Changed  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close