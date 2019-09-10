CLOSE
10 Early Signs & Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Every 65 seconds, someone in America is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Talk show host and medical doctor, Dr. Oz’s mother, was recently diagnosed and he is upset with himself that he did not recognize the symptoms. What should you look for? What are the signs and the symptoms of someone that is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s?

Mature woman giving elderly mother gift and card on porch swing

Source: Dream Pictures/Ostrow / Getty

According to ALZ.org, an estimated 5.8 million Americans of various ages are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019. They also gave us 10 early signs and symptoms to look for.

  1. Challenges in planning or solving problems
  2. Difficulty completing familiar tasks
  3. Confusion with time or place
  4. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
  5. Memory loss that disrupts your life
  6. New problems with words in speaking or writing
  7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace step
  8. Changes in mood and personality
  9. Withdrawal from work or social activities
  10. Decreased or poor judgment

The Alzheimer’s Association does have a 24/7 hotline number of 1-800-272-3900. For more info, click here.

 

 

 

