CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers In IG Rant [Video]

Dr. Miami approved.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As we know Cardi B isn’t the one to bite her tongue for anyone. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that she had a strong response for those that recently came for her without being sent for.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx bombshell gave everyone a piece of her mind over the weekend. Apparently her feet was put to the fire for her public advocacy of plastic surgery. In short some felt that her stardom is sending the wrong message to impressionable teenagers; specifically her role in in the stripper inspired Hustlers film. Naturally the criticism didn’t sit well with Bardi. On Sunday, September 8 she clapped back in her signature fashion.

“Women talk about uplifting each other, but are we really uplifting each other?” she asked of her followers. “I remember when I didn’t have no motherf***in’ titties and I remember when I had a fun-sized ass. I only come at people about they body when they talking sh*t about me, but let me tell you motherf***ers something.”

She also pointed to the age old science of haters are probably your biggest fans. “If you confident in yourself, you don’t gotta be under the next bi***’s comments talking about her body . . . Y’all talking sh*t under these bi***es’ bodies because y’all want it or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’,” she theorized.

You can see the rant in full below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B Barks Back At Plastic Surgery Shamers In IG Rant [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close