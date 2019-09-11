CLOSE
OHIO: 9 Yr Old Boy Has Lunch Taken Away on His Birthday!

Not cool. A 9 yr old student had his lunch taken away because he had an unpaid balance on his account of $9.75. According to reports, the school replaced his lunch with a cheese sandwich, a side dish and a serving of milk and he says it was his worst birthday ever.

According to Yahoo.com, on August 30th, the staff at Green Primary School in Uniontown took Jeffrey Sharpnack‘s lunch after his grandmother, Diane Bailey didn’t pay the balance. Bailey says her grandson is enrolled in the reduced/free lunch program and she was advised that she could pay any remaining balance in the form of a check. She feels that the school officials bullied her grandson.

The school district Superintendent Jeff Miller released a statement, saying, “All students enrolled in PreK through 12th grades will receive the standard lunch for the day at their respective buildings regardless of their account balance. We are sensitive to the financial hardship families incur and challenges presented due to the cost of school breakfast and lunches. Our staff, in coordination with Family Support Specialists, will continue to work with families to ensure they have access to all available resources to assist with purchasing school meals.”

 

