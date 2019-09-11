CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: $4M Set to Curb Vaping and E-Cigarettes!

Woman holding an electronic cigarette

Source: Leonardo Patrizi / Getty

The Ohio State Department is stepping in to do their part to help curb the use of vaping and e-cigarettes. The state has allocated a whopping $4 million dollars towards the effort after reports of people becoming severely ill or dying from e-cigarette related deaths.

 

Blu And The Ministry Of Sound Celebrate The Launch Of Their New Partnership

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

According to NBC4i.com, the state has created a budget for where they want the money to go. A little over$3 million will be used to create and promote resources that community groups and organizations can use to teach youth and others about the risks of vaping.

They have put aside $800,000 that will pay for public education campaigns geared towards young people and parents. Its intention is to educate the public on vaping and a law taking effect next month that raises the smoking age to 21.

Federal health officials say they are looking into more than 450 possible cases in 33 states.

Will this deter you from partaking in vaping?

OHIO: $4M Set to Curb Vaping and E-Cigarettes! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close