Bahama’s Relief: Michael Jordan Pledges $1M Donation!

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Celebrities are stepping up to use their finances and star power to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Notable names like Tyler Perry, Rickey Smiley, and Ludacris have all began to assist with relief and now NBA legend Michael Jordan is lending a big hand.

FRANCE-US-BASKETBALL-JORDAN

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Jordan is pledging $1 million dollars to the ravished island. In a statement released through his spokesperson, Jordan said, “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Jordan owns property and frequently visits the Island.

Bahama's Relief: Michael Jordan Pledges $1M Donation! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

