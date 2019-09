A group of 30 states, led by Texas is planning to launch and investigation into Google to see t if they’ve gotten to big and powerful. Some small business owners have complained that Google has such a strong hold on the market, that it’s whatever Google says goes. What do you think?

Jazzy Report: Is Google Too Powerful? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

