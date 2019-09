A few weeks after his car accident Kevin Hart is expecting to leave the hospital.

Hart suffered 3 spinal fractures.

He will be released for inpatient rehab after 9 long days in the hospital

Continue to lift Kevin up in your prayers.

Posted September 11, 2019

