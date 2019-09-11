CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Jennifer Lopez Turned To Cardi B For Pole Dancing Motivation

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Cardi B warned her Hustlers co-star Jennifer Lopez how tough pole dancing was when the film’s star went to her for advice.

Dancer J.Lo admits she thought it would be quite easy to pick up a few moves, but she was left black and blue during lessons and feared she’d never master the stripper pole, so she turned to Cardi, a former exotic dancer, for a little motivation.

“When I spoke to Cardi B about being in the movie, I told her, ‘I’m learning how to do the pole; it’s really hard…,’” Lopez tells Good Morning America. “I thought it would be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna learn how to pole dance!’ And then I started doing it, and I was like, ‘This is crazy!’

“She was like, ‘I know. I’m really good at it… but it took me years to master it’. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got six weeks!’”

Jennifer Lopez Turned To Cardi B For Pole Dancing Motivation was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close