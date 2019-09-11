CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P**** A** Bit**’ Trump Tweets With John Legend

That's love.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chrissy Teigen continues to prove herself as a formidable force against Trump and now she’s revealed that there’s a process to her insults.

The model and media personality recently went viral when she called Donald Trump a “pu**y a$$ bit**” on Twitter. The comment was a response to Trump referring to Teigen as John Legend‘s “filthy mouthed wife” when he was mad that he wasn’t getting enough credit for his criminal justice reform act. Trump tagged everyone in his whiny tweet except Teigen. This is when she responded:

“lol what a pu**y a$$ bit**. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Receipts below.

 

Teigen and John Legend then went on to tag-team Trump with a flurry of tweets and eventually “PAB” and “pu**y a$$ bi**ch” started to trend on Twitter.

Apparently, a lot of thought went into Teigen’s and Legend’s insults. She went on Ellen recently and explained:

“We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting…next to each other handing each other our phone. ‘Should I say this? Should I say this? No. Should I say this? No. No, it has to be funnier. No, no ’cause we’re mad. Yeah we’re mad!’ [laughter] And it just went on all night.”

#CoupleGoals

Watch Teigen describe her Trump dragging process in the clip below!

FYI: Chrissy Teigen Says She Planned Her ‘P**** A** Bit**’ Trump Tweets With John Legend was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close