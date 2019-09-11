CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Man To Be Executed For Killing Daughter & Child’s Mother!

 

A local man has received his sentence after being found guilty of killing his 4-year-old daughter and her mother.

On August 6, a Franklin County jury found Kristofer Deshan Garrett, 26, guilty of the January 2018 double murder of his daughter and the girl’s mother, Nicole Antionette Duckson, 34, at a home on Fleet Road in southeast Columbus.

According to court documents, Garrett waited at Duckson’s home, brutally stabbing her and the little girl. The victims’ bodies were found in the backyard of the house. He was eventually arrested later that night.

Garrett has been sentenced to death for the murder of his daughter, life without parole for the murder of her mother, 11 years for assaulting a deputy and 36 months for tampering with evidence. His execution is scheduled for mid October.

Source: NBC4i 

 

Ohio Man To Be Executed For Killing Daughter & Child’s Mother! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close