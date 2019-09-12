CLOSE
Q-Tip’s Personal Art Collection Set To Be Showcased in NYC

The Astract blesses fans with rare glimpse of his priceless art collection in NYC.

Q-Tip Performs at The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hip-Hop legend Q-Tip is blessing the culture by showcasing his priceless art collection in New York City.

The “Q-Tip: The Collection,” consists of works from the notable artists including Nina Chanel Abney, Jeff Elrod, street art created by culture icon and fellow Hip Hop legend Fab 5 Freddy and work by the infamous Richard Prince whose work was featured on the cover of A Tribe Called Quest‘s 2016 album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

The exhibition, which will be displayed at the prominent Bonham Art Gallery, marks the first time Q-Tip’s entire collection will be on view to the public.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to showcase and recognize some of the most talented artists that have inspired me personally and professionally,” Q-Tip said in a statement. “This would not have been possible were it not for Bonhams’ generosity and commitment in sharing my collection to the public. My hope is that this exhibition will encourage visitors to learn something new, be inspired, and discover the brilliance of some of these incredible emerging artists.”

This isn’t the first time Q-Tip has ventured into the art world. In 2016 the Queens-born rapper and producer was named an artistic advisor at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, serving alongside Renee Fleming and Yo-Yo Ma.

“Q-Tip: The Collection” will be on display from September 20 through October 4 at Bonhams New York City.

