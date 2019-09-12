CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Will Smith Still In Middle Of Court Battle Between Duane Martin & Tisha Campbell-Martin

Campbell-Martin is attempting to block the sale of a $2.4 million home, which she says is keeping her from money she's owed.

Celebrity sightings at the Rams game

Source: WENN.com / WENN

In the ongoing legal battle between former couple Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin, Will Smith‘s name has been mentioned in the mud-flinging. The actor was named yet again in the matter as Campbell-Martin believes Martin selling off a home for $2.4 million to pay off debts and a loan to Smith ignores what she’s owed.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tisha Campbell-Martin is back in court attempting to block the sale of a $2.4 million home. She believes her ex-husband is playing games in the legal battle.

Tisha and Duane Martin are in the middle of a nasty divorce and separate bankruptcy battle. In their bankruptcy, Duane was accused of hiding a Chatsworth mansion under a company named Roxe LLC. Will Smith loaned Duane $1.4 million to save the home at one point.

Last month, Duane and the trustee reached a deal, where Smith would be paid back in full on $1.5 million loaned to Martin.

Per their deal, Duane has agreed to sell off a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 9,200 sq. ft. mansion located in Chatsworth, California. The trustee found a buyer who will be purchasing the pad for $2.45 million.

The $2.45 million will be broken down with $1.5 million going to Will Smith’s company named TB Properties LLC, $122k owed in back rent, $485k to the bankruptcy estate (to be used to pay off creditors) and $170,560 to a company named Roxe LLC.

Campbell-Martin has previously accused Martin of hiding assets by way of his LLC, and other allegedly shady dealings. Smith has yet to publicly comment on the back and forth.

Photo: WENN

Will Smith Still In Middle Of Court Battle Between Duane Martin & Tisha Campbell-Martin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close