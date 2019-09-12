Trump Denies Bahamian Hurricane Refugees Temporary Protected Status

The Trump Administration will not grant temporary protected status to Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

Temporary protected status, also known as TPS, would have allowed Bahamians to work and live in the U.S. until deemed safe for them to return home.

TPS, a form of humanitarian relief, normally applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to homelands destroyed by natural disasters or war, according to CNN.

An unnamed White House official told CBS News that although the Bahamaians are facing a humanitarian crisis, the U.S. will not offer them TPS.

“The Bahamians impacted by Hurricane Dorian are facing a humanitarian crisis, and the American government, international partners and private organizations continue to support them with aid and services,” the official said. “At this time we do not plan to invoke Temporary Protected Status for those currently in the United States.”

According to the Washington Post, earlier this week more than 100 Bahamaians seeking refuge and safety were kicked off a ferry headed to South Florida at Freeport Harbour.

President Donald Trump spoke out about the incident, requiring all evacuees to have “proper documentation” before entering the United States.

“The Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there,” Trump said on Sept. 9. “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers.”

