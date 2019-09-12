D.L.’s Top 10 Things You May Have Forgotten About 9/11

As we observe the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack on American soil, D.L. runs down a list of 10 things you probably forgot about 9/11. A lot of people don’t know that the CIA warned President Clinton about hijackings in 1998, but when he took it to congress they didn’t want to hear it. The USA had tried to kill Osama Bin Laden numerous times before 9/11. And there had also been numerous attempts to hijack commercial planes before.

Posted 17 hours ago

