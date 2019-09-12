CLOSE
Feature Story
A ‘Girlfriends’ Reunion is Happening! [Photo]

Black television’s favorite gal pals are reuniting!

Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White and Jill Marie Jones will all appear on an upcoming episode of black-ish that will air next month. The episode entitled “Feminisn’t,” follows Bow’s [Ross] efforts to educate her daughter and mother-in-law on the concept of feminism.

This latest reunion comes 11 years after Girlfriends was abruptly canceled. All ladies including creator Mara Brock Akil have expressed interested in a film to tie up loose ends, however, Akil has been unable to secure adequate funding for the proposed flick.

In the meantime, you can laugh with Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn when the “Feminisn’t” airs on October 8. Season 6 of black-ish premieres Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

