In shocking news, the state of Ohio has come in at number 13 for the state with the most anti-LGBT hate crimes. There is a new study by Security.org called, ‘The Rise of Anti-LGBT Hate Crimes by State’, and they have collected the most recent data from the FBI from 2013-2019. Ohio, unfortunately, ranks 13 for the most attack of any state.

Washington state came in at no. 3, followed by Vermont at no. 2 and Washington, DC at no. 1. The study also shows that hate crimes against the LGBT community are steadily rising. It has increased by more than one-third since 1996. The study opens your eyes to statistics of groups that are targeted for hate crimes as well. Did you know that nearly 12% of all hate crimes target the LGBT community, making them the most targeted group? That is followed by Jewish people (7.7%), Muslims (6.7%), Native Americans (4.4%), Black people (4%), Hispanics (.8%) and White people (.3%).

Crazy, right? For more information on Anti-LGBT Hate Crimes, click here.

Ohio Ranks No. 13 for Most Anti-LGBT Hate Crimes was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 24 hours ago

