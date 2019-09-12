CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kevin Hart Released from Hospital

'Central Intelligence' - Promotional Stunt

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

We are all still rooting for the full recovery of actor/comedian Kevin Hart after his spine-fracturing car accident over the Labor Day weekend. He is making some progress though. Reports say that he has finally been released from the hospital, but he won’t be going home just yet.

According to PageSix.com, he will be living in a live-in rehab facility for about a week to further his recovery efforts. He had surgery following the crash and is able to walk, but is reportedly in terrible pain.

Get well Kevin!

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

1 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Kevin Hart Released from Hospital was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close