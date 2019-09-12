CLOSE
Feature Story
LeBron Fails to Trademark Taco Tuesday

There are some things in this world worth fighting for.

Then there are things like trying to trademark a catchphrase that you clearly didn’t create.

LeBron James tried to coin the term Taco Tuesday, which I’m pretty sure has been said by every taco loving American for the last 100 years. Maybe I’m off on that math just a tad, but it still seems a bit odd that an NBA All Star, one of the GOATs of the game, decided to make this one of his fights.

LeBron Fails to Trademark Taco Tuesday was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

