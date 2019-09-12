CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way for DJ Khaled & Wifey Nicole Tuck

Another one!

A brand new bundle of joy is on the way for DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Khaled announced the new addition to his family in an Instagram video showing his wife’s belly during an ultrasound.

“Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way,” wrote. “After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.”

Tuck gave birth to Asahd back in 2016. He’s turning 3 next month. No word yet on whether or not the soon-to-be big brother will have a little brother or little sister.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

View this post on Instagram

God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! 🙏🏽🤲🏽🙏🏽🦁🦁🤰😀❤️🎉 MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! #WETHEBEST !

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way for DJ Khaled & Wifey Nicole Tuck was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close