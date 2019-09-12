CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help With Bahamas Relief Efforts

If only Michael Jordan was President...

While Donald Trump continues to abuse his Presidential power to justify his asinine proclamation that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian while denying devastated Bahamians entry into the United States, NBA legend Michael Jordan is actually making moves to help the Bahamas with much needed relief efforts after the islands were subjected to days of category 5 winds and rains from the hurricane.

According to TMZ, the iconic sports player has once again sprung into action to help victims of a hurricane and pledged to donate $1 million as the relief efforts continue on the islands.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” MJ said.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

According to his rep, Estee Portnoy, his Airness will be monitoring how things go in the Bahamas and will donate the money to different non-profit organizations that are a part of the relief efforts.

Props.

Other celebrities that have come out of pocket and done their part to help those affected by the hurricane include Tyler Perry who’s used his own private jet to get materials out to the Bahamas, Ludacris, Buddy Hield and Luke Walton. Donald Trump meanwhile is doing his part by keeping supposed “gang members” and “drug dealers” of the Bahamas from entering the US without the proper visas or passports. Donald Trump really doesn’t like helping people from the islands in the Atlantic, huh?

Michael Jordan To Donate $1 Million To Help With Bahamas Relief Efforts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close