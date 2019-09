After a couple months of dating her new boo Phaedra is ready to risk it all for her man Medina Islam.

She is ready to move her and her two sons from a pervious marriage to LA to be closer to Medina but there is problems appoarach which is leading the newly couple to marriage bootcamp and the issue is because they have only been dating for a couple months!

Good Luck!

Phaedra Parks Ready For Marriage was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 22 hours ago

