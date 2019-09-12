CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Task Force Seizes $300,000, Cocaine, Semi-Automatic Guns In Columbus

Two people were charged with narcotics-related offenses after an Ohio crime task force seized nearly $300,000, 13.5kg of cocaine, and two semi-automatic handguns.

The warrant was served after an intense narcotics investigation, officials said. The identity of the suspects charged in the case have not been released.

“This was a great team effort by all those involved in the task force,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officials said one of the semi-automatic handguns seized was reported stolen from Columbus.

Additional details about the case have not been released. Click here to view items seized.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the case include Columbus Division of Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gahanna Division of Police, the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Source: NBC4i 

 

Task Force Seizes $300,000, Cocaine, Semi-Automatic Guns In Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close