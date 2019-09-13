CLOSE
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Uncut Gems" Premiere

Source: GP Images / Getty

When we think of celebs debuting a new hair lewk, The Weeknd is the last person that comes to mind. A true fly below the radar type of guy, the singer mostly gets attention for his soothing voice and high-profile relationships.

Many of us know the Canada native for his chunky locs and cropped cut styles. So, once we found out that the “Try Me” singer was generating buzz in the hair department, we were immediately intrigued!

The true epitome of the saying “new hair, who’s this?,” the singer debuted his new TWA at the TIFF premiere of his upcoming film, Uncut Gems. The star hasn’t been in the public eye lately so once the photo made its rounds, it’s safe to say we were all shook.

If you ask us, the star is serving major Lionel Richie meets Tito Jackson vibes with this mane move. It’s definitely out of the box for the singer (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), but in true creative nature, there is absolutely nothing wrong with changing up your look.

While we’re still getting over our shock of his head-turning new ‘do, Black Twitter has been having a field day! From hilarious jokes to predictions of a new album on the way, we can always count on our Twitter family to give us a good laugh.

Keep clicking to check out some of the funny and lowkey true tweets about The Weeknd’s hair transformation.

The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

