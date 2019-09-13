CLOSE
Money Moves: Cardi B Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 10 Nominations

Living her best life and then some.

Source: MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Offset and Cardi B attend the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Even though her follow up album is nowhere to be found Cardi B is still running things like cardio. She is primed to have a big night in October.

Billboard is reporting that the Bronx bombshell might make history at the upcoming 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. She is nominated for 10 awards including “MVP of the Year”, “Hot Ticket Performer” and “Hustler of the Year”. This marks the first time a female rapper has scored double digit nods in BET history. Last year she won four awards including “Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse”.

Trailing behind her is DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole who are in a three way tie with eight nominations each. Nipsey Hussle is also represented posthumously landing in five categories. Additionally newcomers Da Baby and Meg Thee Stallion have also netted five nominations as well. “Best International Flow” is a new category that will recognize artists from around the world for the first time, with nominees from Nigeria, UK, France, South Africa, Ghana and Canada.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards premieres Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 8:00PM ET/PT. You can view the entire nominee list here.

Photo: WENN.com

Money Moves: Cardi B Leads BET Hip Hop Awards With 10 Nominations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

