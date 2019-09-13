CLOSE
CTRL SZN: SZA (Finally) Previews New Music, Here’s What It Sounds Like

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

It’s been two and a half years since SZA blessed our lives with her debut project CTRL. Every young, millennial woman had at least one song on the 14-track album that they could deeply relate to, no matter how embarrassing or personal the topic was.

Ever since then, fans have been thirsting for TDE’s First Lady to give us another classic soundtrack to our lives. Sure, she’s been featured on dope songs with folks like Cardi B and DJ Khaled, but where’s the solo project, sis?

She has joined the ranks of folks we’ve been impatiently waiting for music from; including Frank Ocean, Rihanna and Adele.

We got a little glimpse of hope that a new album from Solana (which couple possibly have features from Justin Timberlake, Post Malone & Brock Hampton) is on the way back in August during an interview with Kerwin Frost.

“This next album is even more of me being less afraid. [It’ll be dropping] soon as f***”

We got even more hope on Friday when SZA took to her IG story to give us a glimpse of new music she’s been working on.

And fans couldn’t more excited that our sultry, singing sister is back to blow our wigs off!

 

Y’all ready for it?

CTRL SZN: SZA (Finally) Previews New Music, Here’s What It Sounds Like was originally published on globalgrind.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
