Can yall just let Rihanna live and eat for that matter? Rumors started flying about her possibly being pregnant after her appearance at her Diamond Ball last night. Folks saw a little belly and automatically assumed that meant there was a baby on the way but instead sources close to Rihanna wants you to know she’s just eating good!

via TMZ:

There has been a flurry of activity on social media, with people honing in on one of the photos from the gala, along with an interview last night, suggesting she’s pregnant. Sources with direct knowledge say sorry, she’s not pregnant.

Rihanna Wants You To Know SHE IS NOT PREGNANT After Pics Spark Rumors was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted September 13, 2019

Also On 100.3: