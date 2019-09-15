CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser

Details are emerging in the case that brought the civil lawsuit to the public, with the New England Patriots player declining to sign an agreement last week.

NFL: SEP 15 Patriots at Dolphins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The sexual assault case of Antonio Brown could have easily been brushed under the rug if the player agreed to a $2 million settlement according to reports. Sources are saying that Brown’s refusal to settle the matter out of court after the deadline passed last week has led to the revelation of the explosive details.

ESPN reports:

Antonio Brown declined to sign a $2 million-plus agreement with Britney Taylor to settle a sexual assault allegation made by the wide receiver’s former trainer, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Brown had a deadline last Sunday night to sign the settlement agreement before Taylor’s attorneys sought to file their civil lawsuit against him. After Brown didn’t sign off on the settlement, the suit was filed Tuesday.

Settlement discussions began as early as April and included two mediations, one of which occurred in May, sources familiar with the talks told Darlington.

Brown’s decision not to sign the settlement came around the same time that he agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, which his agent revealed Sept. 7 and was formalized Monday.

Taylor alleges that Brown assaulted her on two occasions in 2017 and 2018, but Brown’s legal team is standing firm that the relationship and acts between Brown and Taylor were of a consensual nature.

Photo:

Antonio Brown Reportedly Turned Down $2M Settlement Offer With Sexual Assault Accuser was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close