Beyonce To Release The Lion King: The Gift Documentary Special

European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Beyonce has surprised fans again with news of a documentary about the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift.

Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift will feature behind the scenes footage and interviews with Beyonce and others involved with the making of the soundtrack. A summary reads: “This intimate behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album, The Lion King: The Gift, features candid footage and interviews detailing the hard work and passion that went into her love letter to Africa…

Viewers will be taken through the creative process as Beyonce carefully curates the album, creating new music and collaborating with exceptionally talented artists and producers, while seeking inspiration from deeply rooted African influences….”

Beyonce wrote, produced, and directed the special, which will air on ABC on Monday September 19.

Beyonce To Release The Lion King: The Gift Documentary Special was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
