CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Buckeye’s , Bengal’s and Browns

It’s football season and right now the only Ohio team doing anything on the field of play is our Buckeye’s , right now the Bucks look unbeatable winning their first 3 games this young season by 40 points. I mean sure they played some horrible teams and they don’t really play a ranked team until like week 8 but hey it’s our Bucks SOOOOOOO LET’S GOOOOOO!!!  Now let’s talk about the Ohio pro teams, it’s not good so far , the Bengal’s suck and i mean really suck they can’t even win in practice . This past Sunday they got destroyed by the 49’s and they haven’t beat anyone by more than 10 points in 10 years and they beat the Bengal’s by 30!! Don’t really know if the Bengal’s can bounce back but we shall see , and then there’s the Brown’s who are some peoples pick to win the Superbowl, now true all of those people live in Cleveland but they are supposed to be good at least a playoff team. The Browns season didn’t start off good but that’s one game their next game is against a team they should smash on paper but that’s why we play the game. The best thing to happen this weekend though was that the Pittsburgh Steelers LOST!!!!

Buckeye’s , Bengal’s and Browns was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 week ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close