The ratings for the Democratic Debate have surged. Americans are becoming way more involved in really wanting to know the stance of our presidential hopefuls and making a more educated decision on who to vote for.

According to PulseOfRadio.com, the third Democratic debate on ABC snagged 10.0, a 23% rise over the Joe Biden and Sanders face-off on NBC, and a 17% rise over the first debate.

Democratic Debate Ratings Surge! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com