Democratic Debate Ratings Surge!

The ratings for the Democratic Debate have surged. Americans are becoming way more involved in really wanting to know the stance of our presidential hopefuls and making a more educated decision on who to vote for.

According to PulseOfRadio.com,  the third Democratic debate on ABC snagged 10.0, a 23% rise over the Joe Biden and Sanders face-off on NBC, and a 17% rise over the first debate.

Democratic Debate Ratings Surge! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

