Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game Of Thrones’, Colin Kaepernick, ‘When They See Us’ Win

The awards have been handed out for the Creative Arts Emmys and to much surprise, Beyoncé‘s landmark Homecoming special for Netflix took home zero awards. The global icon was shut out of all six categories she was nominated in, losing to Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool in the Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category, the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series, Costume, Production Design, Writing, Music Direction & Directing. Just … wow.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones took home the most awards with 10, followed by acting wins for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other winners include Queer Eye, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Leaving Neverland, Our Planet and RuPaul’s Drag Race. Also a winner? When They See Us for casting and Colin Kaepernick and Nike, who won an Emmy for their “Dream Crazy” ad that debuted just ahead of last season’s NFL opener.

