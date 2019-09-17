CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Netflix’s Bre-Z AKA Empire’s Freda Gatz Inspires Cleveland Youth

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Source: Photo Credit: D. Powell Media / D. Powell Media

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

By: Curtis Benjamin

As Cleveland girls are attending their second month of the new school year; Cleveland radio station 93.1 WZAK, MYCOM and Saving Our Daughters welcomed the first session of the 2019-2020 Literacy Luncheons, with influential actress, Bre-Z, on television and film.

On Saturday, September 14th, the Netflix hit series ‘All American’, actress, Bre-Z joined her Saving Our Daughters family to empower over six MYCOM Cleveland Neighborhood Schools to kick off of the Inaugural MyCom & Saving Our Daughters Literacy Luncheon Series.

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Source: Photo Credit: D. Powell Media / D. Powell Media

The Luncheon was co – hosted by Kenya Brown of Radio Ones 93.1 WZAK Cleveland and Brenda Pryor, MyCom Coordinator for the Maple Heights and Warrensville Heights Communities. It was an emotional and impactful day with Bre-Z.

Bre – Z spoke to Cleveland high schoolers about her role in her new series, positive choices and her personal beliefs on self – awareness. Bre-Z is best known for her role as “Freda Gatz”, who garnered respect in the rap game on FOX’s top-rated series, Empire. Bre-Z pulled no punches, nor did she sugar coat her feelings on the importance of self-worth as females and as people.

When asked, “Who is her role model?” Bre-Z stated, “I am inspired by everyone I see. I don’t think one person has it all together. Everywhere I go I see things I want to be and don’t want to be. I am even inspired by things I see that I don’t want to be.”

Kenya and Brenda initiated the traditional welcome by escorting Bre-Z to each table as the girl’s laughed, smiled and cried. The up-close meeting and speaking with Bre-Z, inspired the girls. Not to mention the phenomenal question and answer session!  Each girl in attendance received the book, “I Want To Be Me, But I Don’t Know Who I Am”, by Madelyn Boskovitz, Ph.D.

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Netflix’s Bre-Z AKA Empire’s Freda Gatz Inspires Cleveland Youth was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close