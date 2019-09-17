Singer-songwriter John Legend doesn’t like the sentence Felicity Huffman got for her part in the college admissions scandal. On Friday, a federal judge in Boston sentenced the Desperate Housewives star to 14 days in prison, a year of supervised release, a 30-thousand dollar fine, and 250 hours of community service. Legend tweeted over the weekend, “No one in our nation will benefit from the 14 days an actress will serve for cheating in college admissions.” Huffman admitted paying 15-thousand dollars for someone to correct answers on her daughter’s SAT exam.

(Source-Deadline)

John Legend Opposes Felicity Huffman Prison Sentence was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: