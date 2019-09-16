We may all be getting what we’ve been hoping for a Destiny Child Album all thanks to Matthew Knowles.

Matthe Knowles is the father of Beyonce and manger of Destiny Child.

There isnt a release date just yet but its coming soon.

Knowles said he hasnt heard from the girls but he hasnt heard anybody tell him not to do it either

He would also love a Destiny Child Reunion!

Source: atlantablackstar

Matthew Knowles Ready to Release Destiny Child Album was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 21 hours ago

