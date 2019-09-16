Netflix has been winning with their programming centered around teen life, including hits like 13 Reasons Why and On My Block. The streaming site is continuing the trend with their upcoming show Daybreak, only this time the coming-of-age drama involves some world-ending chaos.

According to Deadline, the dramedy will follow a group of high schoolers after an apocalypse as they navigate the new “strange and treacherous world.” What makes things worse is the nuclear blast had the nerve to occur on Homecoming night. With such situations, Daybreak is part “samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.”

The series stars Matthew Broderick, who plays the principal of a high school overrun with teen tribes, including jocks, gamers and the 4-H Club. Broderick was once a high school icon himself thanks to 1986’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, so he should bring his own brand of teen comedy to the series.

Along with Broderick, Daybreak also features actors Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher and Colin Ford as the hero and everyday teenager Josh Wheeler. Sophie Simnett will play Sam Dean, the most admired girl at Glendale High while Austin Crute will play contemplative samurai Wesley Fists. Alyvia Alyn Lind will take on Angelica Green, the highly unstable kid genius, Cody Kearsley will play Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty head of the jocks, and Jeanté Godlock will be Mona Lisa, Turbo’s badass right-hand lady.

Daybreak is set to hit Netflix on October 24. You can check out the teaser trailer below!

‘Daybreak’ Is Netflix’s Latest Teen Show But With A Funny, Apocalyptic Sort Of Twist [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 18 hours ago

