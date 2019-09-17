Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice To Younger Self & More

Feature Story
| 09.17.19
Dismiss

You can’t turn on your television these days without seeing our good sis Keke Palmer. The actress, singer and new host of ‘Strahan, Sara & Keke’ has been in our lives for nearly 15 years now, and she only seems to keep getting better with time.

On top of her new GMA gig, Keke is also starring in one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the year.— ‘Hustlers’. Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The film, which is based on a true story, stars Jennifer Lopez as Ramona, the ringleader of the group, Constance Wu as Destiny, the new dancer at a gentlemen’s club and a few other popular faces you may have seen before.  Like Cardi B, Lizzo, and Miss Palmer herself.

We caught up with Keke to talk about her role as Mercedes in the Lorene Scafaria directed movie, and we wound up chatting about everything from Zodiac signs to advice for younger selves. When asked about which astrological sign was a no-no on her dating list, the Virgo Queen dished:

“[I would never date a] Gemini. They’re a little too much. They’ll give you anxiety. Virgo men are a lil much too.”

On learning from the star-stuffed cast, Keke says:

“I think what I loved seeing the most was Jennifer on set as a producer. And Jennifer on set as an actress. And also as a mom and family woman. I think as a woman in this industry, it’s alway beautiful to see someone effortlessly wear those hats.”

Check out the video above to see what else Keke had to say about getting her credit in the industry, what advice she’d give her 12-year old and more. Catch ‘Hustlers’ in theaters now.

 

Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Zodiac Signs, Advice To Younger Self & More was originally published on GlobalGrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close